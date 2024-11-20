Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,511. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.73 and a 12 month high of $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.