Retireful LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retireful LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $393.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

