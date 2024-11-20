Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

GPE stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.72). 321,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,508. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 288 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 441 ($5.60). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Insider Activity at Great Portland Estates

In related news, insider Dan Nicholson bought 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($43.08) per share, with a total value of £1,527.75 ($1,938.77). Also, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,185.58). Insiders bought 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

