Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,054 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 5.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $634,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,761,000 after buying an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,178,000 after buying an additional 463,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.84.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.23 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

