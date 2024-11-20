Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 46.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3,679.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 792,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,074,000 after acquiring an additional 771,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 287,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

