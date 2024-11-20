18,672 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

