Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Zephyr Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
About Zephyr Minerals
Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.
