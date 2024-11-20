Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Amit Agarwal Sells 150,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. The trade was a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,826. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 243.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

