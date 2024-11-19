Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.47), with a volume of 90508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.43).

Cake Box Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Cake Box Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,181.82%.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.