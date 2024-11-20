Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.68 (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.36.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
