Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.68 (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.36.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,672.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,811.75. This represents a 2.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,705.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

