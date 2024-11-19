Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.65-$1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

KEYS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.16. 2,253,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,365. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

