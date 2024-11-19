Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $533.04 and last traded at $533.04, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $519.70.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.01. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

