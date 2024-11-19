Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

