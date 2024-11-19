Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DECK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,110 shares of company stock worth $8,237,150. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,123. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $103.37 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

