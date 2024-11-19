Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 19th (ATNM, BNS, BRBR, DTC, DY, ENPH, ETG, KBR, NTLA, OCSL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 19th:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$71.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$73.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

