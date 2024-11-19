Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-$1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.13. 2,097,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,726. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.