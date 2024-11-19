Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 327,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 106,871 shares.The stock last traded at $215.68 and had previously closed at $214.72.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

