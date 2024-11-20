Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2024 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2024 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $143.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Yum! Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $156.00.

YUM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. 1,159,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,565. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

