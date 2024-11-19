Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 3,462,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after buying an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,027,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

