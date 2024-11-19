TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.96 and last traded at $130.93, with a volume of 917271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,643,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 993,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

