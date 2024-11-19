Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 725 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50.

DELL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $135.90. 5,183,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

