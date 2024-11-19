Aterian (LON:ATN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 80007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Aterian Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 million, a PE ratio of -642.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Grant Bray bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,844.85). 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aterian

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

