MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259.14 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.32), with a volume of 116377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.38).

MaxCyte Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxCyte news, insider Stan Erck sold 47,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.92), for a total value of £185,033.32 ($234,545.98). 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

