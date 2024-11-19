Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

BDN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $922.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.