TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $413.98 and a 52-week high of $551.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.03 and a 200-day moving average of $509.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

