Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

