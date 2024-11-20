Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:STFS) Quiet Period To Expire on November 20th

Star Fashion Culture’s (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 20th. Star Fashion Culture had issued 2,150,000 shares in its IPO on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $8,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Star Fashion Culture Trading Up 0.2 %

Star Fashion Culture stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Star Fashion Culture has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Get Star Fashion Culture alerts:

Star Fashion Culture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Fashion Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Fashion Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.