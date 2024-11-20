IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 95,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 68,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

