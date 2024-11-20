Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.80 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

