LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 125.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

