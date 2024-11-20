FY2025 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Increased by Analyst

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Extendicare in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

