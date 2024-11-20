FY2026 EPS Estimates for Precigen Decreased by HC Wainwright

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precigen in a report released on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

PGEN stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Precigen has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 94.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 44.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 56.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.