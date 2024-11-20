MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 98,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 133,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

MonotaRO Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.62 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts predict that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

