CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 744,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 205,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

CEMATRIX Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$69.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

