RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
RESAAS Services Trading Down 8.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
