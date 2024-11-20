Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.
About Brilliance China Automotive
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brilliance China Automotive
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.