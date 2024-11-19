Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,198 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 5.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

IBM stock opened at $208.09 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

