What is William Blair’s Forecast for APEI FY2025 Earnings?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 14,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $225,826.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,846,299 shares in the company, valued at $28,968,431.31. This represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,804 shares of company stock worth $915,928. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $2,159,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

