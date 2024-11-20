Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 250.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,621.56. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,331.17. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,220. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

