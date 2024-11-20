Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €183.74 ($195.47) and last traded at €184.00 ($195.74). 1,430,392 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €187.40 ($199.36).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €178.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €174.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.