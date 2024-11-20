Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIP. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently -426.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

