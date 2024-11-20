Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Telson Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
