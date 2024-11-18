Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Decreases By 25.0%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

