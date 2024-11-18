Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Drops By 20.5%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
CRCW stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,870,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,061,467. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Crypto
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crypto
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.