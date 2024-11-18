Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Drops By 20.5%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

CRCW stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,870,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,061,467. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

