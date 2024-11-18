The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

