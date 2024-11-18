Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 8.6%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

