Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 8.6%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.34.
About Enghouse Systems
