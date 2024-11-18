Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Update

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CLMB traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $120.80. 21,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $556.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $90.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

