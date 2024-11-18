Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Diploma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPLMF remained flat at $59.46 on Friday. Diploma has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $59.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

