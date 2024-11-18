FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance
CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
About FIBRA Terrafina
