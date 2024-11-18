FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

