Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Drops By 14.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CHSCN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 9,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,798. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

